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Home / India / Bengal polls: Owaisi, Kabir join hands; alliance seeks stronger ‘minority leadership’

Bengal polls: Owaisi, Kabir join hands; alliance seeks stronger ‘minority leadership’

Campaign to officially begin with a rally in Behrampur on April 1, which both Kabir and Owaisi are scheduled to address

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:35 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo) and Humayun Kabir (Image credit/X:@HUMAYUN_TMC)
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In a significant political development ahead of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday announced a formal alliance, aiming to reshape the state’s electoral dynamics with a renewed focus on minority representation.

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Addressing a joint press conference in Kolkata, AJUP founder Humayun Kabir and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed that the two parties would contest the upcoming polls together. The leaders also revealed that their campaign would officially begin with a rally in Behrampur on April 1, which both Kabir and Owaisi are scheduled to address.

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Owaisi expressed optimism about the alliance, stating that both parties are committed to making it a success in West Bengal. He noted that while most seat-sharing arrangements had been finalised, discussions were still ongoing for a few constituencies. “We are hopeful that the remaining issues will be resolved soon through dialogue,” he said.

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Emphasising the broader objective of the alliance, Owaisi underscored the need for stronger political leadership from the Muslim community. He said that in the absence of such leadership, the community often lags behind in social and economic development indicators. “Through this election, we aim to create a platform that ensures representation and drives progress,” he added.

Humayun Kabir, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, has emerged as a controversial figure in recent months. He was suspended from the party after launching a campaign advocating the construction of a “new Babri Masjid” in Murshidabad. Following his suspension, Kabir floated the AJUP, positioning it as a voice for grassroots concerns and minority empowerment.

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West Bengal will go to polls in two phases — April 23 and 24. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

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