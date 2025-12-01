Bengal SIR draft rolls out, 58 lakh names deleted

The names of around 58 lakh voters have been removed from the draft electoral rolls of poll-bound West Bengal. The draft rolls were released on Tuesday, more than a month after the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise began in the politically sensitive state.

According to data released by the Election Commission of India, of the 7.08 crore voters whose enumeration forms were collected till December 11 — the last date for submitting the forms — 24 lakh were found dead, 32 lakh were found to have shifted permanently while 1.38 lakh were found to be enrolled at multiple places.

Apart from West Bengal, the EC also released the draft voter lists of Goa and Rajasthan as well as the union territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

In West Bengal, the poll body also released the list of those excluded from the draft voter list. According to EC sources, a total of 58,08,232 enumeration forms were not uploaded on the BLO application. Of these, 24,18,699 belonged to deceased voters, 12,01,462 to untraceable voters, 19,93,087 to voters who have shifted permanently, 1,37,475 to voters enrolled at multiple places and 57,509 to those falling under other categories.

The state’s 2025 electoral rolls had 7.66 crore voters. Among them, the forms of around 58 lakh were not collected, while approximately 30 lakh voters had no mapping. Among the remaining electors, 2.93 crore electors have self-mapping and 3.84 crore voters have progeny mapping.

Progeny mapping applies to electors whose names do not appear in the 2002 SIR electoral rolls but are linked through blood relations such as father, mother, grandfather, grandmother or other blood relatives. Meanwhile, over the next one month, till January 15, the poll panel will receive claims and objections from voters and political parties regarding inclusion and deletion of names in the draft rolls.

Hearing and verification will take place from January 16 to February 7. The final rolls will be published on February 14.

As the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer released the draft list of the state, around 200 members of a forum of booth-level officers held a dharna outside his office on Tuesday, protesting against the alleged deletion of the names of thousands of “genuine voters” under the SIR.

Members of the BLO Oikyo Manch (BLO unity platform) raised slogans against the EC, alleging that the poll panel had a “nexus with the BJP government at the Centre”.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Kolkata, West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal said around 1.36 crore voters would be called for hearings as part of the SIR of electoral rolls in the state. Agarwal said the state had completed the SIR exercise within the stipulated timeframe.

“Among the big states, we finished in time. Others have asked for more time,” he added.