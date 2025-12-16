DT
Bengal SIR: Over 58 lakh names deleted as Election Commission releases draft list

Bengal SIR: Over 58 lakh names deleted as Election Commission releases draft list

Voters deleted for being absent, dead, shifted, or duplicate; claims can be submitted from Dec 16, 2025 to Jan 15, 2026

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 10:57 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Barely hours ahead of the publication of the draft electoral rolls of West Bengal, where assembly elections are due early next year, the Election Commission on Tuesday morning released the names of deleted voters on its website.

The list features voters whose names were included in the electoral rolls of the state in 2025 but were deleted from the draft rolls of 2026.

The list is currently available on the commission's portal link ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asdsir.

The number of "uncollectable SIR enumeration forms", according to commission sources, exceeds 58 lakh, and were deleted on grounds of either remaining absent from their registered addresses, permanently shifted, dead or marked as 'duplicate' voters in more than one constituencies.

"Aggrieved persons can submit their claims in Form 6 along with the Declaration Form and supporting documents after publication of draft roll during the period fixed for receiving claims and objections i.e. 16/12/2025 till 15/01/2026," the commission website stated.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due early next year.

