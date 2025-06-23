Bengal: TMC takes early lead in Kaliganj bypoll as counting underway 

The Trinamool Congress took an early lead over its rivals as counting for the by-election to Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district was underway on Monday.

After the first round of counting, TMC candidate Alifa Ahamed secured 4,545 votes, while her nearest rival, Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh, backed by the CPI(M), bagged 1,830 votes. BJP nominee Ashis Ghosh was trailing in third position, securing 1,112 votes, election officials said.

Counting began at 8 am with the postal ballots. The process is underway peacefully, they added.

The bypoll was necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed in February this year. His daughter, Alifa Ahamed, has been fielded by the party to retain the seat.

Polling for the by-election was held on Thursday, with a voter turnout of 69.85 per cent recorded till 5 pm. Barring a few isolated incidents, voting remained largely peaceful.