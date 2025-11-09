DT
Home / India / Bengal woman, daughter critical after alleged suicide bid over ‘SIR form fear’

Bengal woman, daughter critical after alleged suicide bid over ‘SIR form fear’

The alleged incident took place at Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 05:44 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 27-year-old woman in West Bengal’s Hooghly district allegedly attempted suicide along with her minor daughter reportedly out of fear after not receiving a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration form, her family claimed on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place at the woman’s home at Dhaniakhali in the district on Saturday.

The woman and her daughter are currently in critical condition at SSKM Hospital’s ICU, police said, adding that an investigation into the alleged incident is under way.

According to the woman’s father, she was deeply distressed after she did not receive the SIR form while other family members did.

“She was frightened because she had no documents and feared being deported. Out of panic, she consumed poison along with her daughter,” he said after visiting her daughter in Kolkata.

She had been living at her parental home in Dhaniakhali in the district for the past six years following a marital dispute. She had been under visible mental stress for the past few days, they said.

Dhaniakhali Trinamool Congress MLA Asima Patra accused the BJP of creating fear among people through misleading statements about NRC and detention camps.

“When BJP leaders talk about sending people to detention camps, it spreads panic across Bengal. A similar case occurred in Dankuni a few days ago,” Patra said, adding, “BJP is playing with people’s lives.

