Home / India / Bengali poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay injured in car accident near Kolkata

Bengali poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay injured in car accident near Kolkata

Bandyopadhyay was travelling in his car when speeding vehicle rammed into it from behind; West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges police to take swift action

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 09:46 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Renowned Bengali poet, lyricist, and filmmaker Srijato Bandyopadhyay was injured in a car accident at Santragachi near Kolkata on Tuesday while returning home after attending a programme, police said.

Bandyopadhyay was travelling in his car when a speeding vehicle rammed into it from behind, injuring the poet, his wife, Durba Bandyopadhyay, told reporters.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. He was later discharged after a medical check-up and is currently under observation, she said.

"Srijato is stable. He is at home. Doctors have advised him to take a few days' rest. Fortunately, it was a close shave," she added.

Reacting to the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the police to take swift action.

"Please take swift action against those responsible for the accident and ensure their immediate arrest," she instructed. The incident sparked concern among the poet's admirers across the literary community.

