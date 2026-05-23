The newly elected BJP government in West Bengal has cancelled the two-day Eid-Ud-Zoha holidays announced earlier by the previous administration and declared May 28 as the sole public holiday for the festival, aligning the state’s schedule with that of the Centre.

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In a fresh notification issued by the Finance Department, the state government said the holidays declared for May 26 and 27 stood cancelled after information was received that Id-Ud-Zoha would be observed on May 28 this year.

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Observed on the 10th day after the sighting of the moon, Eid-Ud-Zoha or Eid-ul-Adha is a major Islamic festival commonly known as Bakrid.

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The new notification from the West Bengal government’s finance department said, “Information has been received that Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid) will be observed on May 28, 2026 (Thursday).” It further said the governor “is pleased to declare May 28, 2026, (Thursday) as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, on account of Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid).”

The order clarified that May 26 and 27 would now be treated as normal working days for all government offices and establishments covered under the notification.

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The decision comes amid the new government’s broader push to tighten administrative discipline and restore what it describes as “work culture” in state government offices following the change of guard in the state.

A senior state government official said the administration wanted to prioritise public service delivery and reduce disruptions caused by prolonged holidays.

“The government’s message is that official work and public services should not suffer because of an excessive holiday culture. There is a clear emphasis on productivity and accountability in offices,” the official said.

Incidentally, soon after assuming office, the Suvendu Adhikari-led government had introduced stricter attendance norms for employees in state government offices. Staff members were directed to report by 10.15 am and remain in the office till at least 5.15 pm, effectively mandating a seven-hour workday.

The bureaucrat said the curtailment of the Bakrid holidays was in line with the administration’s efforts to improve efficiency and ensure quicker disposal of public work.