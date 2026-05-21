Bengal’s mandatory ‘Vande Mataram’ order for madrasas sparks political row

The West Bengal Government’s decision to make the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in all madrasas triggered both administrative action and fierce political backlash on Thursday, sharpening the debate over nationalism and identity in the state’s educational landscape within a fortnight of the new BJP dispensation assuming power.

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The state administration pitched the move as an effort to ensure uniformity in assembly practices in education institutions, while opposition parties have accused the ruling dispensation of pushing an “arbitrary” agenda that risks unsettling the state’s pluralistic fabric.

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The Suvendu Adhikari-led government has made the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ during assembly prayers compulsory in all madrasahs with immediate effect, according to an official notification issued by Directorate of Madrasa Education.

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The directive will apply, the notification stated, to government model madrasas, government-aided madrasas, approved Shishu Shiksha Kendras and Madhyamik Shiksha Kendras, as well as recognised unaided madrasahs functioning under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department.

“Singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ during assembly prayers, prior to the commencement of classes, is hereby made mandatory,” it said.

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A senior official of the department said the decision was aimed at bringing “uniformity in assembly practices” across institutions functioning under the department.

“The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and is to be implemented with immediate effect,” he added.

The notification was circulated to district magistrates, district inspectors of schools, West Bengal Board of Madrasa Education and other senior officials for necessary action.

The latest order was issued barely a week after the BJP government directed all state-run and state-aided schools to mandatorily include the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ during morning assemblies.

Under that directive, every student has been asked to participate in singing the national song at the start of the school day, with heads of institutions instructed to ensure strict compliance.

“The singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ during morning assembly prayers prior to the start of classes should be made mandatory so that ‘Vande Mataram’ is sung by all students in all schools in the state with immediate effect,” the Director of Education had said in a communication to state-run and state-aided school heads on May 13.

The madrasa order, however, sparked strong reactions from opposition parties, which accused the government of focusing on symbolism instead of addressing the worsening state of education.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty alleged that the administration was attempting to divert attention from the “deterioration” of the education sector.

“TMC had destroyed the education system in the state. The primary concern of this government should be rebuilding the sector. But the administration is more interested in deciding which song should be the assembly prayer in schools. It shows their intention to instigate people and not to improve the education sector,” Chakraborty said.

State Congress veteran Pradip Bhattacharjee described the order as “incorrect”, arguing that ‘Vande Mataram’ has historically been associated with political mobilisation and protest movements.

“We have used ‘Vande Mataram’ during political rallies and protests. I think making it mandatory in madrasahs is an incorrect decision. The government could have consulted with the madrasah teachers and could have allowed them to decide. This is an arbitrary decision,” Bhattacharjee said.

He also cautioned that the move could fuel resentment among sections of society and urged the government to rethink its stand.

Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar accused BJP of “attempting to undermine India’s pluralistic ethos” and said, “We have been warning about the danger of BJP.”

He referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s repeated assertions that BJP seeks to “weaken the country’s pluralistic and multicultural traditions”.

Former TMC minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury, however, declined to comment on the issue.

The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of a broader push by the Union government to reinforce respect for national symbols.

The Centre has recently initiated steps to strengthen provisions under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, including a proposed amendment that would make obstruction to the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ a punishable offence.