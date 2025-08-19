DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Bengaluru City University to be renamed after Manmohan Singh

Bengaluru City University to be renamed after Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh is closely associated with a clutch of Bengaluru infrastructure milestones completed during his tenure as prime minister
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:50 PM Aug 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Manmohan Singh. File photo
Advertisement

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to rename Bengaluru City University as Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University.

Advertisement

As per the bill, the amendment to the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000, (Karnataka Act 29 of 2001) was deemed necessary to honour the legacy of Manmohan Singh -- an esteemed economist, academician, bureaucrat, and statesman who spearheaded economic reforms in the nation and served as Prime Minister for two successive terms.

The state cabinet had approved the proposal in July, and the renaming was first announced during the Karnataka budget speech on March 7. The move makes this the first university in the country to bear Dr Singh’s name.

Advertisement

Manmohan Singh is closely associated with a clutch of Bengaluru infrastructure milestones completed during his tenure as prime minister.

In 2008, he inaugurated the city’s new international airport—now Kempegowda International Airport—giving Bengaluru a modern gateway that rapidly grew into a key hub for south India.

Advertisement

Three years later, he presided over the launch of Namma Metro’s first stretch, flagging off the inaugural train between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road—an opening that set the template for a mass-transit network which has since reshaped daily commutes across the city.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts