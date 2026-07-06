Bengaluru: ISRO headquarters receives bomb threat email again

A bomb threat email was sent to the ISRO headquarters here on Monday, just days after a similar hoax threat, prompting officials to launch an extensive search operation, police said.

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However, no suspicious objects were found during the search, confirming that the message was a hoax, they said.

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Police personnel, along with the dog squad and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), rushed to the premises on New BEL Road after the threat was received, they said.

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According to the police, the threat was sent from an email ID to ISRO's official email addresses, claiming that a bomb blast would be carried out at the headquarters.

All staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure while a thorough search of the building was conducted, a senior police officer said.

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The Sanjay Nagar police are probing the source of the email and whether it has any links to the previous hoax email sent on July 2, police said.

In connection with last week's hoax threat email, a man was secured from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sending the bomb threat to the ISRO headquarters. The investigation revealed that he had a history of mental illness.