Bengaluru-Mumbai IndiGo aircraft suffers bird-hit       

A Bengaluru-Mumbai IndiGo aircraft suffered a bird hit on Friday when it was taxiing on the runway, forcing the pilot to return to the bay, sources said.

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After necessary checks, which included inspection of both engines, the Airbus A321Neo aircraft was declared safe and started its journey after over an hour, they said.

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The number of passengers on board was not immediately known.

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The aircraft had picked up speed and was preparing for takeoff when the bird-hit happened, a passenger, who was on board the aircraft, said.

"It took more than an hour for the plane to fly again after checking of engines, among others," the passenger said.

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Comments from IndiGo on the incident were awaited.

IndiGo flight 6E-6283 was scheduled for departure from Bengaluru for Mumbai at 7.04 pm, as per flight tracking website, flightradar.com.

The aircraft finally left for its destination at 8.46 pm, sources said.