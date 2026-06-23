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Home / India / Bengaluru PG owner dies after assault, 2 college students held  

Bengaluru PG owner dies after assault, 2 college students held  

Citing preliminary probe, police say dispute erupted over washing feet inside PG premises

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 01:36 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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A paying guest accommodation owner died after he was allegedly assaulted with a bat by two college students following an altercation, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Madhav Matle (37), they said.

The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Monday in front of his PG near Kasturinagar Main Road, after the victim objected to the accused washing their feet inside his premises.

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Citing preliminary information, a senior police officer said that Rakesh and Don Brite Son were washing their feet using tap water inside the PG premises, to which the owner objected. This led to an altercation between them.

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The two accused, who are friends, were not staying at the PG where the incident occurred, he clarified.
They were allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, the officer added.
In the meantime, Matle brought a bat to hit the accused. However, they allegedly snatched the bat and assaulted the victim, who later succumbed to his injuries, he said.
A case of murder has been registered at Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station in this regard, and both the accused have been arrested, police said.
Rakesh is a final-year BCom student, while Don Brite Son is a first-year BBA student, police said, adding that further investigation is under way.
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