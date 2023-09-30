Bengaluru police bust Rs 854 crore cyber investment fraud, arrest 6 people

Bengaluru, September 30
The Bengaluru police have busted a Rs 854 crore cyber fraud scam and arrested six people who allegedly cheated thousands of victims across India on the pretext of an investment scheme, officials said on Saturday.
Out of the total cheated amount, Rs 5 crore had been frozen, they said.
The accused gang lured the victims through Whatsapp and Telegram. Initially, they were asked to invest smaller amounts ranging from Rs 1,000 to 10,000 on the pretext that they would earn Rs 1,000 to 5,000 per day as a profit, a senior police officer said.
Thousands of victims invested money ranging from Rs 1 lakh to 10 lakh, he said.
The money invested by the victims was dumped into different bank accounts through online payments. However, after completing the investment process, when the victims tried to withdraw the amount, they never got any refund, he added.
Once the amount was collected, the accused diverted the consolidated money to mule accounts (related to money laundering), the officer said.
The total amount of Rs 854 crore was dumped into various online payment modes through crypto (Binance), payment gateway, gaming apps among others, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara
This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...
India's envoy to UK should not have been stopped from entering gurdwara, say Manjinder Sirsa, SGPC general secretary Grewal
Condemn incident involving Indian envoy to UK
Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it
Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...
Governments will have to talk to each other and see how they take it forward: Jaishankar on India-Canada row
Was speaking to Indian journalists in Washington
20-year-old youth killed in Punjab’s Muktsar; youth takes responsibility by waving sword in video
The deceased had multiple injuries of a sharp-edged weapon o...