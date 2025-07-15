Bengaluru police foil kidnap plot to extort Rs 1 crore

In a swift operation, the Bengaluru police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled a kidnapping plot allegedly hatched to extort Rs 1 crore from a city-based businessman by threatening to abduct his son.

Advertisement

According to police, the mastermind, a local businessman who allegedly had a financial dispute with the victim, hired three people from Delhi to carry out the plan. The accused intended to make a ranson threat call in the name of a notorious gangster from north India.

The mastermind and his three accomplices, who hail from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested.

Advertisement

The victim lodged a complaint with police on July 9 alleging that he received a threat call from an unidentified person warning that his son would be kidnapped if he failed to pay Rs 1 crore.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and separate teams were formed comprising officers from the Central Division and Central Crime Branch for investigation.

Advertisement

Investigation revealed the involvement of a person, who was operating a car sound accessories business on JC Road in Bengaluru following which he was taken into custody for questioning on July 12, police said.

He confessed to his involvement in the case and alleged that the complainant had defrauded him in a business deal and with an intention to recover money from him, he hatched a conspiracy and hired three men from Uttar Pradesh to execute the plan.

The accused gave instructions to the hired men and asked them to issue threats to the complainant by posing as members of "notorious" gangsters from north India. They were also given mobile phones and other facilities to execute the crime, police said.

With the help of local police in Delhi, the Bengaluru police arrested the three accused from the national capital.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the team cracked the case within 48 hours with the arrest of the accused and three others who were hired by him to execute the kidnapping.

"The accused had business differences with the complainant. The exact business issue is being investigated. However, he contacted some elements in other states to come and execute a crime in Bengaluru. Based on technical evidence and inquiry, we got the leads and tracked the three accused persons who have been brought from Delhi on transit warrant here. We have taken 10 days’ police custody," he told reporters here.

Due to the swift action of the police, the crime could not be executed, he said, adding, "We have provided security to the person (victim). There is nothing to worry right now as everyone in this case has been arrested and details are being worked out. There is information that they (accused) also had weapons with them and we have some leads on that. We will seize the weapons and other devices used by them including mobile phones. The three accused, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, have criminal background in that state," he added.