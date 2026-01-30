DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Bengaluru real estate tycoon found dead at his office, suicide suspected

Bengaluru real estate tycoon found dead at his office, suicide suspected

Confident Group chairman C J Roy was under tax scrutiny

PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 07:53 PM Jan 30, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
C J Roy, founder and chairman of real estate firm Confident Group, was found dead at his office here on Friday, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, though they said a conclusion would be drawn after the post-mortem examination.

According to police, Roy suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm at his office near Richmond Circle in the city, raising suspicion that he may have shot himself.

Soon after a gunshot was heard, staff members rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood, sources said.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sources said the Income Tax Department had conducted searches at his premises earlier in the day.

