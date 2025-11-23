DT
PT
Home / India / Bengaluru techie allegedly duped of Rs 48 lakh in sexual-wellness treatment scam by quack; suffers kidney damage

Bengaluru techie allegedly duped of Rs 48 lakh in sexual-wellness treatment scam by quack; suffers kidney damage

For the payment, the complainant took Rs 17 lakh from his wife and parents, a bank loan of about Rs 20 lakh, and also borrowed from friends

PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 10:05 PM Nov 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
A software engineer in Bengaluru has allegedly lost Rs 48 lakh on “sexual wellness treatment” provided by a quack and it is also suspected the “medication” caused him kidney damage, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a native of Shivamogga, a case has been registered at Jnanabharathi police station on Saturday against the quack and a medical shop owner, officials said. They are also on lookout for the accused in connection with the case.

According to police, the complainant had initially consulted at a multi-speciality hospital in Kengeri for sexual health problems and was prescribed medication, but on May 3, he saw a tent in the city, with an advertisement claiming to provide “quick cure” for sexual issues.

He visited the tent and met a person called Vijay Guruji, who assured a permanent cure to his problem through Ayurvedic treatment. After examination, Guruji, allegedly prescribed him a concoction called “Devaraj Booti”, which he claimed was sourced from Haridwar, and was available at an Ayurvedic Shop in Yeshwanthpur.

The concoction was purchased by the complainant by spending Rs 1.6 lakh per gram, by paying cash, as a digital mode of payment was not available, police said.

The quack subsequently prescribed the victim 15 grams of a medicine named “Bhavana Booti Taila” priced at Rs 76,000 per gram. He then purchased 4 grams of another medicine called “Devaraj Rasabooti” priced at Rs 2.6 lakh per gram.

In total, the complainant has allegedly spent Rs 48 lakh on medication, for which he is said to have taken Rs 17 lakh from his wife and parents, a bank loan of about Rs 20 lakh, apart from borrowing from friends, police said.

“Despite spending so much money, the victim did not see any improvement. He also got to know from the medical examination that his kidney was damaged allegedly due to the medicine he consumed,” they said. When he asked Guruji about this, he warned the victim against discontinuing the medication, saying his health would suffer, police added.

