Bengaluru traffic police win award for best use of big data analytics

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has won the Commendation Award in Urban Transport from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, for its initiative, Data-Driven Traffic Management in Bengaluru.

The award recognises the city's use of Big Data Analytics for traffic operations, congestion management and evidence-based transport planning, according to the office of the Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge.

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Kharge congratulated Bengaluru Traffic Police on the achievement, describing it as a proud recognition for Karnataka.

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He said the initiative would contribute to the state's broader efforts to build safer, smoother and more efficient urban mobility systems.

"This recognition is a proud moment for Bengaluru Traffic Police. As our cities grow, we need to strengthen coordination between agencies and adopt smarter, technology-driven approaches to urban mobility. This capability will strengthen our upcoming Urban Mobility Mission, helping agencies plan together, respond faster and build safer, smoother mobility across Bengaluru," the Minister said.

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The award was presented at the valedictory session of the Urban Mobility India Conference 2026 on October 24 at the Mayfair Sanctuary in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The award-winning initiative leverages artificial intelligence (AI), big data and real-time traffic information to improve traffic management, facilitate emergency response and enable data-driven urban mobility planning in Bengaluru.

At the core of the initiative is ASTraM, an integrated operational platform that brings together data from traffic signals, CCTV systems, GPS feeds, incidents, accidents, enforcement systems, maps and multiple government agencies.

By consolidating these diverse data sources, the platform enables traffic managers to move from reactive decision-making to proactive, intelligence-led traffic operations, the statement said.

A key component of the initiative is the deployment of AI-based adaptive traffic signal control across 169 junctions, enabling signals to respond dynamically to real-time traffic demand. The platform also leverages data from more than 6,500 BMTC buses, manages over 2,400 emergency movements and supports more than 300 ambulances integrated through ePath to facilitate priority movement across the city.

The initiative has reported significant improvements in urban mobility and emergency response, including an average ambulance travel time saving of 14 minutes, a 15–20 per cent improvement in average travel speeds, and an estimated reduction of approximately 2,600 tonnes of emissions every month, according to the award submission.

Beyond real-time traffic management, the integrated data ecosystem supports evidence-based transport planning by helping authorities identify congestion bottlenecks, assess interventions, prioritise infrastructure investments and strengthen coordination among stakeholders.

It also supports road safety initiatives, emergency response and long-term urban mobility planning, the statement said.