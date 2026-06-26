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Home / India / Bengaluru triple murder: Techie's live-in partner held in Puducherry days after her arrest

Bengaluru triple murder: Techie's live-in partner held in Puducherry days after her arrest

Accused allegedly carried out the murders in connivance with her boyfriend    

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 03:38 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Days after a 25-year-old techie was arrested for allegedly killing her parents and younger sister at an apartment here, her live-in partner and co-accused was arrested on Friday in connection with the murders, police said.

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Kenneth was traced and detained in Puducherry, just days after Shwetha was arrested from the Union Territory.

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According to police, Shwetha allegedly carried out the murders in connivance with her boyfriend, Kenneth, who had been absconding.

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The incident occurred on Monday night at an apartment in Seegehalli under the limits of K R Puram Police Station, where Somasundar (52), his wife Muthulaxmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19) were found stabbed to death, police said.

Kenneth had apparently taken shelter in beach shacks in Puducherry to avoid detection. However, he was traced and arrested, a senior police officer said.

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Citing the preliminary investigation, the officer said Shwetha had reportedly been living with Kenneth for the past two months.

Investigators suspect that the victims were not in favour of their elder daughter's relationship with Kenneth, which could have led to tensions within the family.

According to police, the victims had gone to the flat where Shwetha and Kenneth were staying on Monday evening. Investigators suspect that an argument broke out, following which the three were allegedly stabbed multiple times.

A detailed joint interrogation of the two accused is expected to unravel the exact sequence of events leading to the incident and establish the precise motive behind the murders, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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