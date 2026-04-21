Bengaluru woman blindfolds, ties up lover to propose in ‘western style’, then sets him on fire

A 27-year-old man was allegedly charred to death on Tuesday after a woman he was in a relationship with set him on fire at her house, police said.

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The deceased, identified as Kiran, a native of Tumakuru, worked at an outlet of a mobile service provider, they said.

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The incident occurred in the city's Byadarahalli area at 2 pm. A cloth was found tied around his eyes when police inspected the scene of the crime. Preliminary investigation indicates that the woman allegedly tied him up under the pretext of a "western-style proposal".

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Police suspect the murder was premeditated, as the woman believed he had been avoiding her of late.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) D L Nagesh said Kiran and the accused, Prema, were working at a store near Bashyam Circle in Rajajinagar.

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Kiran had gone to her house to pick her up as a new outlet of their company had been opened in Nelamangala.

Citing a preliminary investigation, the officer said she allegedly set him on fire by pouring kerosene on him. "It is a case of murder. They were in a relationship, and she felt he had been ignoring her of late," he said.

The incident led to heavy smoke, and the victim's body was found in a charred condition, police said.

On receiving information, police and fire officials rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. At the time of the incident, only Prema was present at home, as her family members were away.

The woman claimed that she was inside the washroom when the incident occurred, and on noticing smoke, she came out and found Kiran's charred body, police said.

A case is being registered at Byadarahalli police station based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's family, they said.

"Based on the complaint, she will be taken into custody and arrested. She will be interrogated to ascertain the exact reason behind it," he added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded, police added.