Bengaluru woman stabbed to death by boyfriend after she rejects marriage proposal

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend after she refused to marry him, police said on Monday.

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Anjali was a resident of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar in KP Agrahara, they said.

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Police arrested Rajeev, who had known Anjali for the past four years.

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The two were colleagues and had been in a relationship, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Pipeline Road in Mahalakshmi Layout on Sunday evening. Rajeev allegedly called Anjali and asked her to meet him for dinner.

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During the meeting, he again proposed marriage, but she refused, leading to an argument.

Rajeev allegedly stabbed her in the neck with a knife. She was taken to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Citing the preliminary investigation, a police officer said Anjali's family, who were aware of her relationship with Rajeev, had opposed the marriage because he was named in at least three criminal cases.

Following her family's advice, she had started distancing herself from him, but he allegedly continued to pressure her to marry him, the officer said.

"We received a murder complaint at around 10.20 pm on Sunday within the limits of the Mahalakshmi Layout police station. We have registered a case and are investigating," he said.

The officer said the accused had been taken into custody.

"They knew each other. We are verifying all the facts," he added.