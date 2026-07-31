A body of a 20-year-old woman in a highly decomposed state was found inside her rented house here, with police suspecting that her husband killed her and fled after wrapping her body in a bedsheet, officials said on Friday.

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The deceased, identified as Reema Kumari from Bihar, had been living in Bengaluru with her husband, Dheeraj Kumar, for about a year, they said.

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The couple worked at a factory and stayed in a rented house in Gerupalya under the limits of Kumbalgodu police station.

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Police suspect that Kumar killed his wife about four to five days ago following a domestic dispute.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that after the murder, he allegedly wrapped her body in a bedsheet, left it inside the house near the toilet, and fled the scene.

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According to police, the murder came to light after Reema failed to report to work for several days, following which a colleague visited her house on Thursday. She noticed a foul smell coming from inside and informed the house owner.

When the house was opened, Reema’s body, wrapped in a bedsheet, was found in a highly decomposed state, the officer said.

A murder case has been registered, and teams have been dispatched to trace the absconding man.

Police said the exact motive behind the killing will be known only after the accused is arrested.