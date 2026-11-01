Benz car crash: Strong action taken, only issue was relevant section not included in FIR: Keralam DGP

Keralam Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar on Sunday said the police had taken strong action soon after the accident involving a Mercedes-Benz car driven by the 17-year-old son of an Additional District Sessions Judge, which claimed the life of a scooterist in Kochi, and that the only issue was that a relevant section was not included in the FIR.

Earlier, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had admitted in the Assembly that there were lapses on the part of the police and suspended officials who initially handled the case following the accident at Cheranalloor in Kochi.

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There were also reports that IG Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar was transferred from the post of Kochi City Police Commissioner following the lapses in the investigation.

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“Actually, if you look into the incident, strong measures were taken by the police. There was uncertainty over adding one offence. In every case, the first FIR is registered, after which further charges are included,” Chandrasekhar told reporters.

The accident occurred on October 25 when the Mercedes-Benz rammed into a two-wheeler, killing 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan.

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The victim’s family had alleged a conspiracy to sabotage the case after the 17-year-old accused was initially granted bail at the police station, triggering protests and raising questions over police accountability.

The minor was subsequently taken into custody after additional charges were invoked but was later granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The accused’s father, the judge, was subsequently arraigned as an accused in the case. However, the Kerala High Court directed the police not to arrest him.

Chandrasekhar said discussions were underway within the police department on measures to gain public trust.

He said the police crime conference scheduled for November 3 would discuss ways to gain public confidence in the force.

“We are going to convene our conference on November 3. Discussions on these matters will be held on that day, and we will try to take appropriate measures,” he said.

Asked about recently surfaced CCTV footage showing a group of Youth Congress workers assaulting a YouTuber inside Adoor police station in Keralam in July, Chandrasekhar said the police were examining the matter.

The footage purportedly showed Congress leader Sreena Devi Kunjamma, who had lodged a complaint against the YouTuber, confronting him inside the police station.

“Certainly, nobody can enter a police station and engage in such activities without any reason. I have told the Pathanamthitta SP to verify the matter and submit a report. We will take action accordingly,” he said.

He added that there was no issue with elected representatives visiting police stations, but any violation of the law would be investigated.

“Whenever public representatives visit a police station, there is no problem with that. But if there is any legal violation, we will certainly conduct the necessary inquiry and collect the required evidence,” he said.

Chandrasekhar attended a parade held at the SAP ground here on Sunday as part of the celebrations marking the 70th formation day of the Kerala Police.

Chief Minister’s Police Medals for distinguished service were presented to 281 police personnel at the ceremony.