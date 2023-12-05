Beware of opposition’s divisive agenda, prepare for more meltdowns: PM Modi

New Delhi, December 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned people against what he termed as the opposition’s divisive agenda.
Reacting to use of unparliamentary references made by senior opposition leaders including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, the PM said, “May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance. But beware of their divisive agenda. An old habit of 70 years can’t go away so easily.”
PM added that people have to be ready for many more meltdowns.
“Panauti” remarks that Rahul Gandhi made during a poll rally in Rajasthan recently after India lost the Cricket World Cup to Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium, is believed to have harmed party’s prospects in the state where the BJP won 115 out of 199 seats.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign
The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...
Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew, dies in Pakistan
Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...
Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided
ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today