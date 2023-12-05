Beware of opposition’s divisive agenda, prepare for more meltdowns: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned people against what he termed as the opposition’s divisive agenda.

Reacting to use of unparliamentary references made by senior opposition leaders including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, the PM said, “May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance. But beware of their divisive agenda. An old habit of 70 years can’t go away so easily.”

PM added that people have to be ready for many more meltdowns.

“Panauti” remarks that Rahul Gandhi made during a poll rally in Rajasthan recently after India lost the Cricket World Cup to Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium, is believed to have harmed party’s prospects in the state where the BJP won 115 out of 199 seats.

