Beyond bad weather: Uttarakhand’s chopper safety under scrutiny amid wider concerns

Every helicopter crash in Uttarakhand brings back the same questions about weather, terrain and pilot safety. But the six deaths near Joshimath on Friday raise a larger question: why do serious gaps in the regulation of helicopter operations continue to surface despite repeated accidents and government assurances?

Related news: Uttarakhand chopper crash: All 6 on board killed; Delhi pilot, Karnataka cop among victims

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The Trans Bharat Aviation helicopter crashed minutes after taking off from Badrinath for Dehradun. It lost communication over the Joshimath valley, and its tracking system stopped transmitting its location. An orange alert had been issued for Chamoli, warning of thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds. The weather will be an important part of the investigation, but it would be premature to attribute the crash to it. The aircraft’s technical condition, flight records, maintenance history and the circumstances of its final minutes will need close examination.

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Uttarakhand has become the country’s most worrying helicopter accident zone. Ministry of Civil Aviation data for 2020-2025 shows that seven of the 12 helicopter crashes reported across India took place in the state, claiming 21 lives. The toll includes the June 2025 crash near Gaurikund, in which seven people died, and the May 2025 crash near Gangnani, which killed six.

According to aviation industry experts, the frequency of accidents and emergency landings should have led to a more fundamental rethink of how these services are run. Instead, safety measures have often followed accidents.

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The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, in its report presented in August 2025, made precisely this point. It said the measures taken by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the accidents were largely reactive. It also flagged the absence of mandatory, terrain-specific mountain-flying training and certification for pilots, and questioned whether the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) had enough trained personnel to oversee operations.

This division of responsibility matters. UCADA manages key aspects of Char Dham helicopter services, including operator selection, scheduling and slots, while the DGCA is responsible for aviation safety and enforcement. When several agencies share responsibility, the question is whether anyone is exercising continuous and effective oversight.

The government had announced several safety measures. For the 2026 Char Dham season, the Ministry said around 400 helicopter movements were being conducted daily during the first phase, which carried more than 78,000 pilgrims through shuttle and charter services. The safeguards included satellite-based helicopter tracking, integrated command and control centres, additional weather observation systems, dedicated air traffic control facilities and surprise safety inspections. Pilots were required to have at least 750 hours of hill-flying experience, including 100 hours in the preceding year.

Helicopters are an important link for pilgrims visiting high-altitude shrines. That makes reliable services necessary, but it cannot mean accepting preventable risks. The investigation into the Joshimath crash must establish what went wrong. More importantly, the authorities must answer why a sector with such a record continues to depend on safety reviews conducted after lives have been lost.