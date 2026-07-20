DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Beyond Sonam Wangchuk’s wife: Who is Gitanjali J Angmo?

Beyond Sonam Wangchuk’s wife: Who is Gitanjali J Angmo?

Gitanjali J Angmo is a social entrepreneur, educationist and institution builder, best-known as the Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Dean of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:36 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo. File photo
Advertisement

As climate activist Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive treatment at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has stepped into the spotlight by spearheading the legal proceedings on his behalf.

Advertisement

Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike, which he launched on June 28 to protest alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and the deaths of students following the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination.

Advertisement

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea filed by Angmo seeking to have Wangchuk moved from Safdarjung Hospital to a medical facility of his own choosing.

Advertisement

Who is Gitanjali J Angmo?

Gitanjali J Angmo is a social entrepreneur, educationist and institution builder, best-known as the Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Dean of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL).

A recipient of the Women Transforming India Award conferred by NITI Aayog, Angmo has built a distinguished career spanning entrepreneurship, education, leadership and social impact. She is also a Chevening Fellow at the University of Oxford and the founder of Transform India, an initiative focused on creating sustainable social change.

Advertisement

Angmo’s education

Born into a Punjabi Jain business family in Balasore, Odisha, Gitanjali’s family traces its roots to Lahore, from where her grandfather migrated during the Partition. She graduated in Physics before pursuing an MBA at the Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB).

From corporate leader to entrepreneur

She began her professional journey in the corporate world, spending six years in management consulting and later leading the marketing division of a Copenhagen-based Indian multinational. However, her entrepreneurial aspirations soon took centre stage.

Over the next decade and a half, Angmo established several ventures across diverse sectors, including the engineering firm Pushan Projects, the publishing house Helios Books and AUM Hospitals in Puducherry. She has also been associated with ventures such as Shanghai Power Projects Ltd.

Her philosophy of holistic learning

Beyond entrepreneurship and education, Angmo is a lifelong learner and an advocate of holistic development. A spiritual seeker influenced by the teachings of Sri Aurobindo, she teaches Vedanta and the Bhagavad Gita through the lens of Integral Education.

Black belt in Karate and a Ballet dancer

Her accomplishments extend beyond the classroom and boardroom. A black belt in karate, she is also a trained Odissi dancer and studied Russian Bolshoi ballet in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Recognitions

In 2022, Angmo was honoured among 75 exceptional women with the Women Transforming India Award, instituted by NITI Aayog for recognising women whose contributions have advanced India’s social and developmental landscape.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts