Beyond white sugar: What your sweetener choice says about your health?

As more people cut down on white sugar to lose weight or manage diabetes, doctors are urging caution over the growing dependence on sugar substitutes, saying the “healthier” choice depends entirely on a person’s medical condition and intake levels.

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The debate around sugar alternatives has gained traction among people trying to control obesity, pre-diabetes and diabetes, especially those who stop consuming refined sugar altogether but continue craving sweetness in their daily diet. This has pushed many towards natural and artificial sweeteners, often without fully understanding their effects on the body.

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Experts say white sugar, also known as sucrose or table sugar, is the refined sugar commonly added to tea, milk and desserts. In contrast, natural sweeteners such as jaggery, honey, maple syrup, dates and raisins are sourced more directly from natural products and are considered less processed. Fructose, the sugar naturally present in fruits such as mangoes and bananas, and lactose found in milk and dairy products, are also part of the natural sugar category.

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Health experts advise that people with no underlying illnesses should prefer natural sweeteners over artificial ones. Artificial sweeteners are generally recommended only in specific medical conditions such as diabetes, pre-diabetes, obesity or heart disease, where reducing calorie intake becomes important.

Artificial sweeteners include aspartame, sucralose and saccharin, ingredients widely used in cold drinks, chewing gums, flavoured yoghurts and sweets. Their biggest advantage lies in lowering calorie intake, which may help in weight reduction. Limited amounts of sweets made with artificial sweeteners can also be consumed by some diabetes patients as part of controlled diets.

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Doctors say people trying to lose weight or manage blood sugar may use artificial sweeteners in small quantities, while healthy individuals looking for safer long-term alternatives can include honey or jaggery in their diets instead of refined sugar.

At the same time, it is also warned that excessive consumption of any sugar substitute can lead to side effects. Digestive problems such as acidity, indigestion and gas may occur if these products are consumed in large amounts. Doctors also caution that overuse may affect the good bacteria present in the gut, which play an important role in digestion.

Experts advise consumers to check ingredients carefully before choosing any sweetener and ensure it is safe for their health condition. They also recommend avoiding excessive use of sweeteners while cooking and stress that all substitutes, including stevia, sucralose and saccharin, should be consumed only in moderation.