Bharat NCAP 2.0 to roll out in October 2027; focus to shift towards active safety, vulnerable road users

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari discussed significant government measures pertaining to sustainable mobility and safety, while speaking at 66th Annual SIAM Convention in New Delhi.

According to Gadkari, India’s automobile sector is currently the third largest in the world, valued at Rs 22.75 lakh crore.

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In addition to being the largest market for two-wheelers worldwide, India is also the second-largest market for three-wheelers, the second-largest market for commercial vehicles, and the third-largest market for passenger vehicles. The value of India’s car exports is Rs 4 lakh crore, up 24 per cent from FY 2025-2026.

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Apart from earning Rs 1 lakh crore from road tax and contributing 15 per cent of all GST collected, the automotive sector has generated about 4 crore direct and indirect jobs. Gadkari added that India has had a strong response from the global market and has the ability to surpass all other auto industries worldwide.

BNCAP 2.0 set to roll out in October 2027

With Bharat NCAP being instrumental in improving vehicle safety regulations in India and enhancing the competitiveness of Indian-made automobiles abroad, Gadkari said the government is getting prepared for the second phase of Bharat NCAP, which would go into effect in October 2027.

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Gadkari said honesty, credibility, and esteem are among the most precious assets in today’s global economy, while noting that India has experienced a positive response in export markets.

He pointed out that the value and perception of Indian automobiles had greatly improved in foreign markets, thus increasing their competitiveness.

The minister praised the automotive sector for its collaboration and called Bharat NCAP a success story. He stated that around 30 vehicles have been tested under the program so far and mentioned that Bharat NCAP just got an international award in Morocco.

Gadkari also emphasised the financial benefits of local testing; pointing out that Bharat NCAP testing is much cheaper for companies than Global NCAP testing, which costs roughly Rs 2.5 crore per model.

What is BNCAP 2.0

A 100-point rating system divided into five major pillars will be used by Bharat NCAP 2.0 to assess cars: 55 per cent for crash protection, 20 per cent for vulnerable road user protection, 10 per cent for safe driving, 10 per cent for accident avoidance, and 5 per cent for post-crash safety.

Pedestrian and two-wheeler safety will be given more attention under the new framework, although crash protection will still be given the top priority and involve five required tests.

In addition, active safety technologies will be given greater priority under new standards. A car must have curtain airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) in order to be eligible for a Bharat NCAP rating. Higher scores will be earned by technologies like autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warnings, and other driver-assistance features.

Rewards for safe drivers and penalties for repeatedly poor driving

According to Gadkari, driver behaviour is another major issue. For driver’s licences and car registration certificates, the government intends to implement a graded point system. The minister described this program as crucial, stating that each violation will result in points being deducted and that licences will automatically be suspended or possibly revoked after a predetermined amount.

People who constantly make mistakes must change the way they conduct themselves. Additionally, good driving will allow you to earn points that can be used for insurance or related products and services. This will promote safe driving practices, said Gadkari.

More driver training facilities to be setup

Gadkari also urged the industry to establish more specialised driver training facilities, citing a lack of skilled drivers across the country. Currently, 24 of the 1,600 government driving training facilities are in operation, while 112 are verified to be in the process. Currently, 10 lakh drivers have received training; however, the annual capacity will soon reach 1.5 lakh crore drivers.

Furthermore, Gadkari said that there are no official measures for educating commercial vehicle drivers, especially those who run construction equipment. He claimed that socio-economically disadvantaged areas may profit from such amenities given the demand throughout India.