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Home / India / Bharat Petroleum says no shortage of fuel, urges citizen not to panic

Bharat Petroleum says no shortage of fuel, urges citizen not to panic

The company said there is no shortage of fuel across the nation. India is a net exporter of petrol and diesel

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:24 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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A long queue of two-wheeler vehicles at a petrol pump as people wait to refill fuel, in Nagpur on Tuesday. Image credits/ANI Photo
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State-owned fuel retailer Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Wednesday issued a public clarification, saying that India has sufficient fuel reserves and there is no shortage of petrol and diesel.

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In its official X account, BPCL wrote, “Rumors of petrol and diesel shortages are completely unfounded. India has ample fuel reserves and supply chains are running normally.”

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“BPCL is fully operational and committed to uninterrupted fuel supply. Please don’t rely on rumours or crowd fuel stations and only rely on official sources for further information”, it said.

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The company said there is no shortage of fuel across the nation. India is a net exporter of petrol and diesel. “We have adequate stocks of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Supply chains are operating smoothly without disruption,” it added.

BPCL urged citizens not to panic or engage in unnecessary buying. Fuel availability remains stable and sufficient.

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The public statement comes at a time when global oil markets are facing continuous volatility in the face of the conflict in West Asia.

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