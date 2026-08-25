Bharatmala highway project covering Punjab, Haryana, J-K, Himachal faces delays

Delays continue to slow the execution of highway projects under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, with land acquisition, statutory clearances, utility shifting, encroachments, law-and-order issues and contractor performance emerging as major bottlenecks.

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While a substantial portion of the programme has already been completed, the government has set 2028-29 as the target for completing the remaining projects. Several highway stretches, however, are scheduled to be completed during 2026.

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Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I was approved by the Union Government in 2017 with an estimated outlay of Rs 5.35 lakh crore for the development of 34,800 km of highways across the country. Of this, 3,421 km fall across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

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According to government data, projects covering 26,425 km have been awarded, while 22,709 km had been constructed as of May 2026.

Uttar Pradesh accounts for the longest stretch under the programme at 3,126 km, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 3,063 km and Maharashtra with 3,029 km. Andhra Pradesh accounts for 2,525 km, Rajasthan 2,503 km, Tamil Nadu 2,414 km and Karnataka with 2,059 km.

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The government discontinued the sanctioning of new projects under Bharatmala Phase-I in November 2023, shifting its focus to completing projects that had already been approved and addressing implementation-related bottlenecks.

Several factors have contributed to delays in project execution. These include difficulties in land acquisition, delays in statutory and environmental clearances, shifting of utilities, removal of encroachments and law-and-order challenges. Shortages of construction materials and minerals, poor performance by contractors or concessionaires and force majeure events, including the Covid-19 pandemic and heavy rain, have also affected construction.

To speed up execution, the government has taken measures to streamline clearances and resolve implementation issues.

The land acquisition process is being streamlined through the Bhoomi Rashi portal, while the PARIVESH portal of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has been revamped to expedite forest and environmental clearances.

The Railways has also enabled online approval of General Arrangement Drawings for road overbridges and underbridges, aimed at reducing delays in projects involving railway crossings.

Additionally, the government is holding review meetings at various levels with stakeholders, including state governments, to identify and resolve project-specific issues and accelerate construction.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has mobilised Rs 1,45,559 crore through the monetisation of National Highway assets over the last five financial years. The funds have provided an additional source of financing for the country’s highway development programme.

With efforts underway to remove implementation bottlenecks, the immediate focus is on ensuring that highway stretches scheduled for completion in 2026 meet their revised timelines. At the broader programme level, the government has set 2028-29 as the target for completing the remaining Bharatmala Phase-I projects.