Jyoti Singh, the wife of Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh, will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, her father Rambabu Singh said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters at his residence here, Rambabu Singh said his daughter's decision to contest the Bihar polls is final, though the constituency and party affiliation are yet to be decided.

Advertisement

“Jyoti Singh will contest the Assembly elections in Bihar. From which seat and under which party banner, or as an Independent candidate, will be decided soon,” he said.

Advertisement

There is a strong public demand that she should contest the Karakat seat (in Rohtas district), he added.

“The people of Karakat developed a close connection with Jyoti when she campaigned for Pawan Singh during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Rambabu said.

Advertisement

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will taken up on November 14.

However, the announcement came at a time when a marital dispute is brewing within the family, with Rambabu accusing Pawan Singh of “cruelty” and “dishonesty”, alleging that the actor-singer refused all reconciliation efforts to continue with his marriage to Jyoti.

“I folded my hands and begged him to accept my daughter, but he only pointed to the court. Until the divorce is legally finalised, Jyoti has every right to live with her husband,” Rambabu said.

Pawan Singh reportedly told Rambabu during their last meeting three months back that the matter would now be settled in court.

Meanwhile, speculation intensified in the political circles after Jyoti recently met Jan Suraj Party leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, triggering talks of a possible political alignment.

Jan Suraaj Party has taken the lead by announcing candidates to 51 seats for the Bihar polls.

While official confirmation of her candidature or party affiliation is still awaited, political observers see Jyoti's potential entry as a high-profile addition to Bihar's election landscape, given her connection to one of Bhojpuri cinema's biggest stars.