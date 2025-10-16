Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav joins RJD, wife expected to get party ticket
Yadav joined the party along with his wife Chanda
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, right, addresses the media after giving the party’s membership slip to singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav, right, and his wife Chanda, in Patna, Bihar, on Thursday, October 16, 2025. PTI
Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, one of the best known singers and actors in the most popular dialect of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday joined the RJD.
Yadav joined the party along with his wife Chanda, a home maker, amid speculations that she might get a party ticket.
At a late-night impromptu press conference at RJD president Lalu Prasad’s residence, his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav announced that the couple have joined the party. PTI
