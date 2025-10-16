DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav joins RJD, wife expected to get party ticket

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav joins RJD, wife expected to get party ticket

Yadav joined the party along with his wife Chanda

article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 11:19 PM Oct 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, right, addresses the media after giving the party’s membership slip to singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav, right, and his wife Chanda, in Patna, Bihar, on Thursday, October 16, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, one of the best known singers and actors in the most popular dialect of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday joined the RJD.

Advertisement

Yadav joined the party along with his wife Chanda, a home maker, amid speculations that she might get a party ticket.

Advertisement

At a late-night impromptu press conference at RJD president Lalu Prasad’s residence, his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav announced that the couple have joined the party. PTI

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts