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Home / India / Bhojshala complex row: SC permits Muslims to offer Friday prayers on dargah land near site

Bhojshala complex row: SC permits Muslims to offer Friday prayers on dargah land near site

The top court directed the state government to ensure that Muslims are allowed to offer prayers at the site between 1 and 3 pm on Fridays

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:53 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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The Bhojshala complex in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. ANI file
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The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the Muslim side to offer Friday prayers on the premises of a dargah adjacent to the disputed Bhojshala complex at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

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The top court directed the state government to ensure that Muslims are allowed to offer prayers at the site between 1 and 3 pm on Fridays.

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A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, however, said that the instant direction did not preclude the state government and the Muslim side from exploring another site for Friday prayers with mutual consent.

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On July 14, the Bench had directed that a separate open space be provided adjacent to the disputed site in Dhar for namaz on Fridays between 1 and 3 pm till the case is decided.

Later, the Muslim side led by Haji Muneer Ahmad moved the top court alleging non-compliance with its directions to provide an alternative site, saying that the Dhar administration was providing the place which was 1.3 km away from the disputed Bhojshala complex.

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They said that the site should be close enough from where Muslims can sight the mosque while offering prayers.

On May 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

It simultaneously quashed a decades-old ASI order that had allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site.

The high court had also said that the Centre and the ASI can decide on the Bhojshala complex's administration and management.

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