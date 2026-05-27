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Home / India / Bhopal court remands Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh in CBI custody: Lawyer

Bhopal court remands Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh in CBI custody: Lawyer

Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22 after absconding for 10 days

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Bhopal, Updated At : 05:20 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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A court in Bhopal on Wednesday sent Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a lawyer said.

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The CBI on Monday took over the probe into the death of former model-actor Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12. It has re-registered a Madhya Pradesh police FIR showing Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh as accused.

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Earlier, Samarth, who is a lawyer, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police from Jabalpur and brought to Bhopal, where he was sent to police remand for seven days by a magistrate court, Advocate Ankur Pandey said.

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As Samarth Singh's custody is no longer required by the SIT because the probe has been transferred to the CBI, the accused was produced in court, where the federal agency sought his remand, the lawyer said.

Accordingly, the court remanded Samarth in CBI custody, he said.

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Since the custody of the accused and all related documents have now been handed over to the CBI, any further investigation in the case will be conducted by the central agency, he said.

"Today's proceedings in the magistrate's court were merely a formality. From this point onward, any further legal proceedings will take place in the CBI court concerned," he said.

Taking over the investigation from the state police, the CBI invoked sections 80(2) (punishment for dowry death), 85 (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.

The Bhopal police had registered the FIR two days after Twisha's death.

In their statements, Twisha's family members alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of her marriage on December 9, 2025. They accused her in-laws of mental torture and domestic violence, and pushing the 33-year-old former Miss Pune to take the extreme step.

In several media interviews, Twisha's mother-in-law has, however, questioned her purported medical treatment and mental state.

Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22 after absconding for 10 days.

On Sunday, a team of doctors from AIIMS-Delhi conducted a second postmortem of Twisha in Bhopal following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, after her parents raised serious concerns about procedural lapses by local authorities.

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