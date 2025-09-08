‘Bhupen Hazarika one of the most extraordinary voices India has ever known’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid rich tributes to music maestro Bhupen Hazarika on his 99th birth anniversary, and said he was one of the most extraordinary voices India has ever known.

In a post, Modi shared an article he wrote on the Bharat Ratna winner, who was born in Assam, noting that the year marks the beginning of his birth centenary celebrations.

It is an occasion to revisit his monumental contributions to Indian artistic expression and public consciousness, he added.

He said, “What Bhupen Da gave us extends far beyond music. His works embodied emotions that transcended melody. More than just a voice, he was the heartbeat of the people. Generations have grown up listening to his songs, each word resonating with themes of kindness, social justice, unity and deep-rooted belonging.”

Modi said his music flowed like a timeless river, crossing borders and cultures, carrying with it the spirit of humanity.

Hazarika travelled the globe, rubbed shoulders with the who’s who across all spectrums of society, but remained deeply connected to his roots in Assam, he said.

Modi said he always carried the spirit of Assam’s indigenous identity and the ethos of its people.

Music was only one part of his personality, he said, adding that Hazarika was as much an intellectual at heart. It was also this desire to learn that made him excel at Cotton College, Banaras Hindu University and took him to the United States, where he interacted with leading academics, thinkers and musicians of those times, he said.

He recalled that Hazarika met Paul Robeson, the legendary artist and civil rights leader.

Robeson’s song “Ol’ Man River” became the inspiration for Bhupen Da’s iconic composition ‘Bistirno Parore.’ The much-admired former American First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt, awarded him a Gold Medal for his performances of Indian folk music, he said.

Modi said, “Bhupen Da had the option of remaining in the US, but he returned to India and immersed himself in music. From radio to theatre, films to educational documentaries, he was well-versed in each of these media. Wherever he went, he emphasised supporting young talent.”

His works combined lyrical flair and also gave social messages, touching upon justice for the poor, rural development, strength of common citizens, to name a few, he noted.

His works also became a powerful lens to view modernity. A lot of people, especially from the socially backward classes like him, derived strength and hope from his music, Modi said.

“The spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ found powerful expression in Bhupen Hazarika’s life journey. His works transcended linguistic and regional boundaries to unite people across the country. He composed for films in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi,” he said.

He added, “He made Assam visible and audible to the rest of India. It is no exaggeration to say that he helped shape the cultural identity of modern Assam, both for those within the state and for the Assamese diaspora across the globe.”

Noting that he was elected as an independent MLA from Nauboicha constituency in Assam in 1967, Modi said he never became a career politician but his passion for serving others was highly impactful.

He said people and the Indian government recognised his enormous contributions over the years, and Hazarika was conferred with several awards, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and more.

Modi said, “In 2019, it was an honour for me personally and for the NDA government that the Bharat Ratna was conferred upon him during our tenure. People from across the world, especially those from Assam and the Northeast, expressed joy that this honour was conferred upon him.”

This honour celebrated the principles that Hazarika held dear to his heart- that music, when grounded in truth, can transcend all barriers, he said.

Modi said when Hazarika passed away in 2011, lakhs of people attended his funeral. Every eye was moist that time. Even in death, like in his illustrious life, he brought people together, he said.

He said, “It was thus fitting that he was cremated at the Jalukbari hillock overlooking the Brahmaputra, the very river that had been the lifeline of his music, metaphors and memories. It is gladdening that the Assam Government has supported the work of the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, which is working to popularise his life journey among youngsters.”

Hazarika’s life teaches us the power of empathy, of listening to people and of staying rooted, he said.

“His music teaches us to be compassionate and courageous. It asks us to remember our rivers, our labourers, our tea workers, our Nari Shakti and our Yuva Shakti. It encourages us to believe in unity in diversity,” Modi said.

He added, “It is only fitting that one of India’s most significant infrastructure projects, the bridge connecting Dhola and Sadiya, bears the name of Bhupen Hazarika. Just as his songs connected hearts across regions, this bridge connects lands and people.”