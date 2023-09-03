Bhupesh Baghel turned Chhattisgarh into 'ATM for Gandhi family', says Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday released an ‘aarop patra’ (chargesheet) against the incumbent Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh and said the BJP would capture all 11 parliamentary segments in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Shah’s mention of the “2024 polls” on a day when the Law Ministry notified a panel under former President Ram Nath Kovind to examine the feasibility of one nation, one election is significant, given opposition parties’ apprehension that the elections may be held earlier.

Accusing Baghel of converting the state into an “ATM for Gandhi family”, Shah said the ruling dispensation in the state was indulging in loot.

He also upped the ante on religious conversions in tribal areas besides listing scams to attack Baghel for alleged corruption. Shah specifically mentioned alleged scams involving coal, liquor, online betting, and said: “The BJP’s lotus will bloom on all 11 Lok Sabha seats of the state in 2024. PM Narendra Modi will lead a stable and strong government at the Centre for a third time in a row.”

The Union Home Minister also said people of the state had made up their minds to send the Congress packing “lock, stock and barrel”.

He said during 10 years of UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, Chhattisgarh received only Rs 77,800 crore in tax devolution and as grant in aid as against Rs 3.02 lakh crore under PM Modi’s tenure of nine years.

The Home Minister took swipe at the Baghel government saying: “Instead of the steel and aluminium industry, which the BJP promoted in Chhattisgarh, the Congress government has set up a transfer industry. They have mastered the practice of “pay and work” in the state.

Shah asked CM Baghel why he had “blocked 16 lakh applications under PM Aawas scheme for rural housing.” The state government is also preventing a law to curb rampant religious conversions in the state and atrocities on STs and SCs are rising,” Shah said.

Out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, BJP currently holds nine.

