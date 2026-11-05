Bhushan booked for sharing ‘fake’ video of Russian Foreign Minister

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan for sharing a digitally manipulated video of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that purportedly contained remarks hostile to India, officials said.

The case was registered at the Special Cell Police Station after a social media post made by the handle @thequotesnews, claiming that a purported doctored video of the foreign minister had been shared from Bhushan's X handle. The video allegedly carried misleading and inflammatory content, with the potential to spread disturb public order.

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The FIR was filed under Sections 336(4), 353(1)(c), 356 and 340 (2) of the BNS, along with 66 C of the IT Act.