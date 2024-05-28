Bibhav’s bail petition rejected, to move High Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed a bail plea of Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence.

After the rejection of Kumar’s bail plea by Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal, AAP said he would move the Delhi High Court. During the hearing, Maliwal told the court that there was a threat to her life and grave danger to her family if Kumar was released. A one-sided video about the incident “was made by a YouTuber”, following which she started receiving threats, she said.

A couple of videos from the Chief Minister’s residence from the day of the incident on May 13 have surfaced on social media, one showing Maliwal having an argument with security personnel and the other showing her walking out of Kejriwal’s residence in the Civil Lines area.

Maliwal’s advocate said that despite the fact that Kumar was in jail, the MP was receiving threats. Questioning Kumar’s innocence, he alleged that the Chief Minister’s close aide had formatted his phone and deleted the CCTV footage of the incident.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said that Maliwal did not trespass the CM’s residence. He also said that Kumar was an influential person despite the termination of his services.

Kumar’s counsel sought bail, contending that his client fulfilled the triple test for bail—he was not a flight risk, nor was he likely to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

Kumar’s counsel said that the FIR in the case was registered after a delay of three days as an afterthought.

(With PTI inputs)

