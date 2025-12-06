Bid to ‘erase Nehru’ will weaken nation: Sonia
Was addressing an event to launch the Nehru Centre India at Jawahar Bhawan
**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image received on Dec. 5, 2025, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the launch event of 'The Nehru Centre', in New Delhi. (AICC via PTI Photo) (PTI12_05_2025_000494B)
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement