DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Bid to ‘erase Nehru’ will weaken nation: Sonia

Bid to ‘erase Nehru’ will weaken nation: Sonia

Was addressing an event to launch the Nehru Centre India at Jawahar Bhawan

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:28 AM Dec 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image received on Dec. 5, 2025, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the launch event of 'The Nehru Centre', in New Delhi. (AICC via PTI Photo) (PTI12_05_2025_000494B)
Advertisement
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday warned against attempts to “vilify and erase” Jawaharlal Nehru, saying these were part of a larger design aimed at “destroying the social, political and economic foundations” on which our nation has been founded and built.
Advertisement

Addressing an event to launch the Nehru Centre India at Jawahar Bhawan, Gandhi said groups involved in the attack on Nehru subscribe to an ideology that “had no role in the freedom movement or in drafting the Constitution” and one that “fanned hatred leading to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination”.

Advertisement

She asserted that a “bigoted and communal outlook” drives these forces and alleged that the ruling establishment was leading a systematic campaign to distort denigrate, demean and defame Nehru. “The objective of this is to demolish his multi-faceted legacy in a crude and self-serving attempt to rewrite history,” she alleged.

Advertisement

She also called for a collective pushback, urging citizens to “stand up and confront” what she described as deliberate historical misinterpretation and propaganda. The defence of Nehru’s legacy, she emphasised, was not an act of nostalgia but a commitment to reclaiming India’s constitutional vision, rational discourse and modern character.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts