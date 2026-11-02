Bid to spread anarchy: BJP slams INDIA bloc rally

The BJP on Sunday mounted a multi-pronged political counter to the INDIA bloc’s rally, accusing the Opposition of using the SIR to create unrest, undermine an elected government and regain political ground, while questioning its claimed mobilisation of 10 lakh people.

Union minister JP Nadda described the rally as an “orchestrated drama” and laid out what he called the Opposition’s “four-stage anarchy model”, spreading “lies and rumours” about elections and electoral rolls, street agitation, economic disruption through shutdowns and blockades, and ultimately an attempt at “regime change” with foreign alignment.

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Nadda also made the rally’s timing central to the BJP’s attack, pointing to November 1, the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence. He accused the Congress of insensitivity towards Sikh victims and said the Gandhi family had still not offered a sincere apology. The BJP simultaneously held a counter-march in west Delhi, led by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other leaders, demanding an apology from the Congress.

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Puri had described the choice of November 1 for the rally as a “serious political mistake”, while the counter-march sought to place the memory of the 1984 violence directly alongside the Opposition’s mobilisation.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin carried the counter-offensive beyond Delhi, leading the party’s “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” march in Rohtak. He accused the Opposition of using “falsehoods” in the name of the Constitution to challenge democracy and warned of a “fitting and stern response” to attempts to incite tension.

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BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra sought to puncture the Congress claimed turnout of crowd. Displaying visuals of the venue, he said about 28,000 chairs had been placed and claimed 5,000 to 7,000 remained empty between 3.30 pm and 4 pm. He contrasted this with Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera projecting a turnout of 10 lakh, alleging “trick photography” had been used to exaggerate the gathering.

Patra also directly challenged Rahul’s assertion that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was “illegal”. He argued that Rahul could not simultaneously reject the legitimacy of the election and occupy the post of Leader of the Opposition through the same electoral process, asking why no court petition had been filed seeking to invalidate the poll.

The BJP further attacked the Opposition’s internal cohesion, with Patra saying the INDIA bloc’s unity would face its real test during seat-sharing, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. His “Jhanda anek, danda ek” jibe sought to portray the alliance as united on the Ramlila stage but divided when electoral interests come into play.

The BJP also accused the rally of hurting Delhi’s festive trade, arguing that Dhanteras, Diwali and Chhath are crucial earning periods for small traders and street vendors.

With around 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed and extensive CCTV, drone and AI-enabled facial-recognition surveillance around the venue, the day became a parallel political mobilisation: the Opposition sought to make SIR and electoral credibility the central issue, while the BJP sought to turn the rally itself into evidence of what it called an “anarchy” campaign.