Biden’s visit on track after wife tests +ve

New Delhi, September 5
US President Joe Biden will travel to India as scheduled on Thursday, the White House has announced. The White House cleared the air on Biden’s travel plans on Tuesday a day after it said his wife and the US First Lady Jill Biden had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.
The White House has said Biden had tested negative and would continue to be monitored. Jill Biden’s infection coincides with a spike in Covid cases in the US. Over 15,000 Covid hospitalisations were reported during the week ending August 19.
