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Home / India / Big relief for Indian flyers, govt mandates 60% free seats on domestic flights

Big relief for Indian flyers, govt mandates 60% free seats on domestic flights

Families to be seated together; Civil Aviation Ministry emphasises passenger rights and sets transparent norms for baggage, pets, and sports equipment

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:10 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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The government on Wednesday said airlines have been asked not to levy additional charges for 60 per cent of seats in a domestic flight from passengers.

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Besides, airlines have been asked to ensure that those travelling on the same PNR are seated together in a flight as part of the Civil Aviation Ministry's efforts to strengthen passenger facilitation.

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Announcing the steps on Wednesday, the ministry said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to make sure that at least 60 per cent of seats on any flight are allocated free of charge to ensure fair access.

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At present, 20 per cent of the seats can be booked free of charge while the rest is paid, according to an airline official.

“Passengers travelling on the same PNR are to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats,” the ministry said in a release.

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These directions are applicable for domestic flights, an official said.

These steps come against the backdrop of rising concerns that airlines are levying high charges for various services, including for choosing seats.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said important directions have been issued to further strengthen passenger facilitation measures.

“60 per cent seats free of charge, assured seating together for families, and clear, transparent norms for carriage of sports equipment, musical instruments & pets,” he said.

According to him, there will be stronger enforcement and visibility of passenger rights, including during delays and cancellations.

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