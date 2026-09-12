DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Big reunion: PM Modi shares photo with Xi Jinping, Vladmir Putin at BRICS Summit in Delhi

Big reunion: PM Modi shares photo with Xi Jinping, Vladmir Putin at BRICS Summit in Delhi

Modi, Putin and Xi seen sharing a laugh and holding hands at Bharat Mandapam as 18th BRICS Summit gets underway

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:57 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Image credit: Instagram/NarendraModi
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared photographs showing him holding hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and sharing a laugh with the two leaders at the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

“BRICS Summit 2026 gets underway in Delhi,” the Prime Minister wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with leaders discussing issues including global governance reforms, concerns of the Global South and ways to strengthen cooperation among member countries.

Advertisement

In his opening remarks, Modi said BRICS was “not against anyone” and called on the grouping to turn its unity and consensus into “concrete results” on the global stage.

He also proposed a BRICS Continuity and Implementation Mechanism to ensure that the annual rotation of the chairmanship does not disrupt the grouping’s institutional momentum.

Advertisement

Modi will host Xi for bilateral talks on Saturday evening, with a focus on boosting trade and investment ties.

Xi’s visit to New Delhi follows a series of recent high-level exchanges, including the Special Representative dialogue in Beijing between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

On Friday, Modi had also met Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. The two leaders discussed the wars in West Asia and the Black Sea region, including concerns over maritime trade and the safety of Indian seafarers. Modi told Putin that India was ready to assist in peace efforts and reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward to resolve conflicts.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts