Big reunion: PM Modi shares photo with Xi Jinping, Vladmir Putin at BRICS Summit in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared photographs showing him holding hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and sharing a laugh with the two leaders at the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

“BRICS Summit 2026 gets underway in Delhi,” the Prime Minister wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with leaders discussing issues including global governance reforms, concerns of the Global South and ways to strengthen cooperation among member countries.

Advertisement

In his opening remarks, Modi said BRICS was “not against anyone” and called on the grouping to turn its unity and consensus into “concrete results” on the global stage.

He also proposed a BRICS Continuity and Implementation Mechanism to ensure that the annual rotation of the chairmanship does not disrupt the grouping’s institutional momentum.

Advertisement

Modi will host Xi for bilateral talks on Saturday evening, with a focus on boosting trade and investment ties.

Xi’s visit to New Delhi follows a series of recent high-level exchanges, including the Special Representative dialogue in Beijing between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

On Friday, Modi had also met Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. The two leaders discussed the wars in West Asia and the Black Sea region, including concerns over maritime trade and the safety of Indian seafarers. Modi told Putin that India was ready to assist in peace efforts and reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward to resolve conflicts.