 Same-sex marriage LIVE UPDATES: SC commences pronouncing verdict; CJI says 'can't discriminate against queer community' : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Same-sex marriage LIVE UPDATES: SC commences pronouncing verdict; CJI says 'can't discriminate against queer community'

Same-sex marriage LIVE UPDATES: SC commences pronouncing verdict; CJI says 'can't discriminate against queer community'

Transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have right to marry under existing laws, including personal laws

Same-sex marriage LIVE UPDATES: SC commences pronouncing verdict; CJI says 'can't discriminate against queer community'

There are four judgment one each by CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice PS Narasimha.



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 17

Five-judge SC bench assembles to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage.

There are four judgment--one each by CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice PS Narasimha.

CJI says there are some agreements and some disagreements.

CJI Chandrachud says, “Doctrine of separation of powers can't stand in the way of this court to issue a writ to protect fundamental rights."

The CJI says, "Courts cannot make law but can interpret and give effect to it. Then the subject of queerness is not urban or elite. In the limited exploration of the literature on the subject. It makes it clear homosexuality is not a novel subject. People may be queer regardless whether they are from villages or cities.. not only an English-speaking man can lay claim to being queer. It’s also a woman working at a farm in a rural area."

“With regard to the Centre’s assertion about violation of the separation of powers – which is a part of basic structure, if the court recognised same sex-marriage by a ‘judicial legislation’, the CJI says courts power for judicial review is also a part of basic structure and see that no organ acts in excess of the constitutional mandate.

“The institution of marriage has changed… it has metamorphosed… and it is an irrefutable truth and many such changes have come from Parliament. Many sections remained opposed to these changes but still it has changed thus it is not a static or unchanging institution.”

The CJI says choosing a life partner is an integral part of life and what defines their own identity. The ability to choose a partner goes to the root of right to life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution (Right to life and liberty).

CJI says he has disagreed with Justice S Ravindra Bhat on certain aspects.

“Contrary to Justice Bhat's judgment, directions in my judgment do not result in the creation of an institution, rather they give effect to the fundamental rights,” says CJI Chandrachud.

CJI DY Chandrachud reads out his directions; says the Union Government, State Governments and Union Territories are directed to ensure that

(1) Queer community is not discriminated against.

(2) There is no discrimination in access to goods and services.

(3) Sensitise the public about queer rights.

(4) Create a hotline for queer community.

(5) Create safe houses for queer couples.

(6) Ensure inter-sex children are not forced to undergo operations.

The CJI further directs: “No person shall be forced to undergo any hormonal therapy. There shall be no harassment to queer community by summoning them to police station solely to enquire about their sexual identity. Police should not force queer persons to return to their natal family. Police should conduct a preliminary enquiry before registering an FIR against a queer couple over their relationship.

CJI says SC cannot strike down Special Marriage Act (SMA) or read words into the SMA due to the institutional limitations. The Court cannot read words into allied laws like the Succession Act as it would amount to legislation.

CJI Chandrachud declares that “Failure of State to recognise the bouquet of rights flowing from a queer relationship amounts to discrimination. Right to enter into union cannot be restricted on the basis of sexual orientation. Transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under the existing laws including personal laws.”

The CJI says that unmarried couples, including queer couples, can jointly adopt a child.

CJI says: “The Union Government, State Governments and Union Territories shall not discriminate against the right of the queer community to enter into a union.”

Recording the statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre will constitute a committee to decide the rights and entitlements of persons in queer unions.

The CJI directs that the committee shall consider the following - include queer couples as family in ration cards, enabling queer couples to nominate for joint bank account, rights flowing from pension, gratuity, etc.

Justice SK Kaul reads out his judgment

Justice Kaul: Same-sex relationships have been recognised from antiquity, not just for sexual activities but as relationships for emotional fulfilment. Refers to certain Sufi traditions.

Justice Kaul agrees with the CJI, says the State must ensure that queer couples face no discrimination in accessing basic needs and societal tolerance. Giving right of marriage to queer couple by court was not possible as it is a legislative exercise, says Justice Kaul.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat disagrees with the CJI on many aspects. He, however, fully agrees with Justice PS Narasimha's views.

Justice Bhat: This court has recognised that marriage is a social institution. Marriage as an institution precedes the State. This implies that marriage structure exists regardless of the State. Terms of marriage are independent of the State, and its sources are external.

Justice Bhat says a gender neutral interpretation of the Special Marriage Act may not be equitable at times and can result in women being exposed to vulnerabilities in an unintended manner.

If Section 4 of SMA is to be read in a gender-neutral manner, the interplay of other provisions will lead to anomalous results, rendering the Special Marriage Act unworkable, says Justice Bhat.

#Justice DY Chandrachud

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' outdoor for destination weddings

2
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Manpreet Badal

3
India

Supreme Court refuses to allow termination of 26-week pregnancy of married woman

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin man arrested after wife is stabbed to death in Canada

5
Punjab

Resume visas for People of Indian Origin in Canada, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Sahney requests MEA

6
Punjab

Former Congress MLA Kulbir Zira arrested; sent to jail till October 31

7
India

MS Gill laid to rest, wreath placed on ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s behalf

8
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Rajya Sabha secretariat on AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s petition against suspension

9
Punjab

Akal Takht imposes ban on carrying of Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop' for destination weddings

10
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti steals the show at Jonas Brothers concert with her adorable on-stage moment

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Top News

Supreme Court says no to same-sex marriage

Supreme Court says no to same-sex marriage

2 of the other 4 judges agreed with Chandrachud on the court...

Big SC verdict on same sex marriage: CJI reads out important parts of his judgement

Same-sex marriage LIVE UPDATES: SC commences pronouncing verdict; CJI says 'can't discriminate against queer community'

Transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have right...

Hamas releases first video of hostage: French-Israeli woman was abducted from a party

Hamas releases first video of hostage: French-Israeli woman was abducted from a party

'Get us out of this hellhole': SOS messages by UNRWA staff in Gaza detail desperation, fear

'Get us out of this hellhole': SOS messages by UNRWA staff in Gaza detail desperation, fear

13,000 UNRWA staff in Gaza includes teachers, doctors, nurse...

Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning

US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza


Cities

View All

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Untimely rain brings misery to paddy farmers, veggie growers

Amritsar: Doctors end protest after police register case against attackers

Daily flight from Amritsar to Mumbai from November 1

This ward’s residents battle bad roads poor sanitation, garbage heaps, stench

NREGA workers hold protest, want timely payment of wages

Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Chandigarh: Another fire at PGI, battery spark cause this time too

Mishaps prompt PGI to upgrade firefighting infra

As auctions fail, Chandigarh MC proposes to rent out 108 unsold booths

5 cars damaged as tree falls on them in Chandigarh's Sector 8

Punjab drugs case: Bikram Majithia appears in Mohali court

Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather on Monday

Delhi airport sees 13 flight diversions due to bad weather

Delhi’s green cover up 3% since 2013

AIIMS specialist gets top WHO anti-cancer award

May make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

Transport minister cracks whip on buses violating rules

AAP summons MLA Sheetal Angural day after his outburst against MP Sushil Rinku

Farmers seek extension of deadline to extract sand from fields

Biker killed in road accident

Two Jharkhand residents arrested with 1.5-kg opium

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

NHAI approves another mini-flyover to decongest traffic on Ludhiana roads

After collision, concrete mixer truck falls into canal in Ludhiana

Tough time for farmers after rainfall due to lack of facilities at grain market in Ludhiana

Rainfall to delay harvesting, stretch paddy lifting schedule

Lodhi Club Road underpass in Ludhiana waterlogged again after rain, commuters bear brunt

‘Killed’ 31 years ago in a ‘fake encounter’, CBI finds man alive

'Killed' 31 years ago in a 'fake encounter', CBI finds Patiala man alive

Rain wreaks havoc on mandis, flattens crops

Police crack Bihar native’s murder within hours

Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Built six months ago, new SDM complex yet to be inaugurated