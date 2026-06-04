Bigbasket elevates Seshu Kumar Tirumala as Chief Operating Officer  

Tata Group-owned online grocery platform Bigbasket on Thursday announced the elevation of Seshu Kumar Tirumala as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

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In his new role, Seshu will lead Operations and play a key role in driving execution as Bigbasket continues to strengthen its quick commerce business and scale for the future, the company stated.

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He has been associated with bigbasket since 2014, beginning as National Head - Buying & Merchandising and later rising to Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer.

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"Seshu has played an important role in building many of the capabilities that have shaped Bigbasket 's growth over the years, from our private label business to our farmer sourcing network. His deep understanding of the business and strong track record of execution make him well suited for this role," Hari Menon, Founder & CEO, bigbasket, said.

Seshu said: "My focus will be on strengthening the systems that power our farm-to-customer journey, enhancing execution across our operations, and ensuring we continue to deliver a seamless and dependable experience for our customers as the business grows."