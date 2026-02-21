DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Bigger than IITs’, Galgotias’ stall raises eyebrows days after exit

Bigger than IITs’, Galgotias’ stall raises eyebrows days after exit

Allotted 155 sq m space against 5 public institutions’ combined 130 sq m

article_Author
Gagandeep Arora
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:09 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Galgotias University stall at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Advertisement

Days after the robodog controversy put Galgotias University in the spotlight at the AI summit, questions are now being raised over the size of its exhibition pavilion compared to leading public institutions.

Advertisement

At the summit venue in Hall 6, the university was allotted a 155 sq m pavilion, larger than the combined 130 sq m space allocated to a group of IITs and a research foundation. The allocation details show IIT-Bombay and IIT-Madras received 35 sq m each, IIT-Kharagpur 24 sq m, IIT-Gandhinagar 18 sq m and Airawat Research Foundation (IIT-Kanpur) 18 sq m, together totalling about 130 sq m.

Advertisement

The issue has drawn attention amid heightened scrutiny of the private university following its removal from the exhibition floor after it displayed a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own innovation. Though unrelated to the stall size, the episode amplified public and political focus on Galgotias’ participation at the summit.

Advertisement

Organisers have clarified that exhibition space was allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Pavilion leases were handled according to demand at the time of booking rather than through a merit-based evaluation of institutions. There was no official prioritisation for IITs or public research bodies.

As per norms issued by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), which managed the expo logistics under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), participants secured floor space by booking early. Officials indicated that later applicants were allotted from the remaining available area after earlier reservations had been made.

Advertisement

Exhibitors were charged a uniform rate of Rs 9,000 per square metre. At this rate, Galgotias University’s 155 sq m pavilion would have cost approximately Rs 14 lakh, excluding taxes, utilities and additional setup expenses. There is no indication that the university received any subsidy or preferential pricing.

Government officials have maintained that there was no deviation from established procedures in allocating space. However, critics argue that a strictly first-come policy may unintentionally favour institutions with quicker administrative processes, while larger public institutions could face internal delays before confirming participation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts