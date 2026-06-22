Bihar axe attack: Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother injured over land dispute in ancestral village
The incident took place at Belsand village in the Madhopur police station area
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Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother was injured after being allegedly attacked with an axe during a land dispute in their ancestral village in Bihar's Gopalganj district, police said on Monday.
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The incident took place late on Sunday evening at Belsand village in the Madhopur police station area, they said.
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"Bijendra Nath Tiwari was attacked with an axe during a land dispute in his village," ADG (Law and Order) Sudhanshu Kumar said.
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The main accused in the case has been arrested, and the weapon used in the attack has been recovered, he said.
Tiwari was admitted to a hospital in Gopalganj on Sunday night and later referred to a medical facility in Patna, where he is undergoing treatment, officials said.
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