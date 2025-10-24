Bihar Battle: PM Modi plays EBC card to the hilt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi played the EBC card to the hilt at his first election meeting in Samastipur.

“Karpoori Thakur has been an inspiration for us. We have followed his principle to give priority to the poor and backward castes and lead the nation to prosperity. It is because of late Karpoori Thakur that leaders like me, Nitish Kumar and Jitan Ram Manjhi are standing on the stage today,” he said.

He also took a dig at the Congress and the RJD, saying that all of them were out on bail for corruption. “But theft is part of their blood, so much so that they even tried to steal the title of Lok Nayak from the late Karpoori Thakur. The people will not tolerate it.” He was talking about some Congress leaders, who had referred to Rahul Gandhi as Lok Nayak on their social media handles, during the Vote Bachao movement two months ago.

The EBCs constitute 36 per cent of Bihar's population and have largely supported the NDA since 2005. This time, the RJD has made an effort to make a dent by promoting Mukesh Sahni. Before addressing the meeting, PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar visited Karpoorigram — the native village of the late socialist leader Karpoori Thakur — to pay homage and meet his family members.

“PM Modi also addressed the fishermen community — the community that Mahagathbandhan partner Mukesh Sahni claims to represent. “When I came to Bihar in 2013, I learned that despite having so many ponds, Bihar had to import fish from other states. Upon assuming power, I introduced the Fishermen Welfare Scheme. Today, Bihar's fish production has doubled, and the state is now exporting fish. I salute Bihar's fishermen. I have also established the Makhana Development Board — take advantage of it and send makhana worldwide,” he remarked, highlighting the deep ties between the fishermen community and makhana production in Bihar.

The mobile & lantern

During his speech, PM Modi asked the crowd to take out their mobile phones and switch on their lights. When the crowd followed his instructions, the PM said, “With so much light, is the ‘lantern’ really needed?”

He said, “Bihar cannot afford to bring back 'jungle raj'.” He further stated, “During that period, kidnapping, murder, and rape became industries. The kind of candidates they are fielding makes it clear that they intend to bring back the same raj. They are already intimidating people and issuing threats.”

He also mentioned that he had extended reservations for SC/STs and made provisions for quotas for OBCs in medical institutes.

Development in Bihar

PM Modi alleged that the Congress-led government at the Centre created hurdles for Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. "Their ally threatened to withdraw support if the Centre gave any projects," he claimed. "Since I have come to power, Bihar has received three times the financial aid provided by the previous regime. Naturally, development in Bihar has accelerated three-fold. Just travel 50km from here, and you'll witness development, either by the state or Central government," he asserted.

He emphasised that Bihar's development was entering a new phase. "Investors are now willing to invest in Bihar. Very soon, you will see startups in every district," he said.

He also recalled the Rs 10,000 given to women by the state’s scheme. "When the NDA government comes back to power, more help will be provided to them," he added, stressing that women had an important role in keeping Congress and RJD out of power.

During his speech, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised PM Modi for the assistance provided to Bihar's development. "I made the mistake of aligning with the RJD twice. Now, I will always remain with the NDA," he asserted.

He mocked the Congress and RJD, stating that their politics were confined to their families. "When Laluji had to quit his post as CM, he made his wife the CM. In the NDA, no one is promoting their family," he remarked.

Incidentally, out of the 10 NDA candidates, only two are from the BJP, seven belong to the JDU, and one from the RLD.