DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Bihar BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal receives Rs 10 crore extortion threat over son

Bihar BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal receives Rs 10 crore extortion threat over son

FIR lodged; police say caller appears to be associated with a criminal gang

article_Author
PTI
Bettiah, Updated At : 04:07 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jaiswal, who is currently the BJP chief whip in Lok Sabha, received the call on Friday. Photo: X@sanjayjaiswalMP
Advertisement

Senior BJP MP from Bihar, Sanjay Jaiswal, allegedly received an extortion call with the threat that his son would be killed if he did not cough up Rs 10 crore, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Jaiswal, who is currently the BJP chief whip in Lok Sabha, received the call on Friday, said SDPO (Bettiah town) Vivek Deep.

Advertisement

"The MP informed the police yesterday about two phone calls he received on Friday afternoon, just a few minutes apart. The caller had asked him to pay Rs 10 crore, failing which they would kill his son," he said.

Advertisement

"An FIR was lodged at the Town police station, and we are tracking down the caller," he said.

Jaiswal, the former Bihar BJP president, represents Pashchim Champaran in the Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

The SDPO said the caller appeared to be associated with a criminal gang, and there were no inputs to suggest that political rivalry may be behind the call.

"However, all angles will be probed in due course," he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts