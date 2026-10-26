A BJP worker in Bihar filed a police complaint against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An officer at Kotwali police station in Patna said a complaint was submitted on Sunday evening regarding Kharge's comments.

Advertisement

"Since the incident occurred within the Gandhi Maidan police station area, we are transferring the complaint there," he said.

Advertisement

During an event in Patna, Kharge courted a controversy with his remarks "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" in response to an audience member's comment that "the PM would not go anywhere".

Krishna Kumar Singh, the BJP worker who filed the complaint, urged Kharge to apologise within 24 hours for the remarks.