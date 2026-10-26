Bihar BJP worker files police complaint over Kharge's 'baap' remark targeting Modi
An officer at Kotwali police station in Patna says the complaint was submitted on Sunday evening regarding Kharge's comments
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the gathering during an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of Shri Krishna Singh, also known as 'Bihar Kesari' and the first Chief Minister of the state, in Patna, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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A BJP worker in Bihar filed a police complaint against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
An officer at Kotwali police station in Patna said a complaint was submitted on Sunday evening regarding Kharge's comments.
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"Since the incident occurred within the Gandhi Maidan police station area, we are transferring the complaint there," he said.
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During an event in Patna, Kharge courted a controversy with his remarks "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" in response to an audience member's comment that "the PM would not go anywhere".
Krishna Kumar Singh, the BJP worker who filed the complaint, urged Kharge to apologise within 24 hours for the remarks.
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