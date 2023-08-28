Bihar caste survey: No other body entitled to conduct census or anything akin to it, Centre tells Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 28

Terming the census as a statutory exercise governed by the Census Act, 1948, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that no other body was entitled to conduct a census or anything akin to it.

In a short affidavit filed in response to petitions challenging the caste census in Bihar, the Centre submitted that the Census Act, 1948, was enacted in the exercise of the powers under Entry 69 of List I of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution which enumerates the subjects on which Parliament was authorized to make laws.

Noting that the Census Act empowered only the central government to conduct a census, it said no other body under the Constitution or otherwise was entitled to conduct the exercise of either a census or any action akin to a census.

The Centre, however, said, “The central government is committed to taking all affirmative action for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India and the applicable law.”

‘Ek Soch Ek Paryas’ – an NGO and Nalanda resident Akhilesh Kumar have challenged the August 1 verdict of the Patna High Court upholding the June 6, 2022 notification for caste survey. It was actually a census which in terms of the constitutional mandate, only the Union Government was empowered to conduct, they contended.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had on August 21 allowed the Centre to file its response in seven days to petitions challenging the Bihar caste survey after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "We are not this way or that way. But this exercise (caste survey) may have some consequences and hence we would like to file our reply.”

The Bench had, however, told the petitioners that it will not stay the caste survey unless they made out a prima facie case against the exercise.

The matter could not be taken up for hearing as Justice Khanna was sitting in a Constitution Bench hearing petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

The Bihar Government had assured during the last hearing that it’s not going to publish the data.

“There is already a judgment in favour of the state. It’s not that easy. Unless a prima facie case is made out, we are not going to stay it,” the Bench had said.

